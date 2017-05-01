Man claims harassment at Mall St Matthews; mall responds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After being placed in handcuffs at Mall St. Matthews, a man wants mall officials to rethink its security guidelines. The mall defended their actions, saying they were justified because of the man's behavior.

A couple shopping at Mall St. Matthews shared their pictures of Ty Adams being placed in handcuffs. Adams said he was trying to help some young adults and moments later, he was escorted out of the mall.

Adams said he was inside the mall and noticed a group of young adults who seemed uncomfortable while talking to mall security.

Mall St. Matthews is private property so security has the right to enforce a parental guidance program that says visitors 18 years or younger must be with a supervising adult. Proof of age is required.

Adams said he believes the mall security was harassing the group who said they were Campbellsville students. Adams said he did not back down to mall security, and now he is not allowed to go to the mall for a year.

“I'm not going to sit by while innocent kids are harassed in what I think is a really misguided application of the rules," Adams said. "It is ridiculous, and I can't imagine any parent or grandparent would want their kids at risk if they go to the mall.”

In a statement, Mall St. Matthews said as they were trying to explain their policy to Adams,"... he became verbally and physically aggressive. His disruptive, dangerous behavior jeopardized the safety of our security team and that is not tolerated at the shopping center."

The mall also said the students' IDs checked out and they went on their way.

