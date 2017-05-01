WAVE 3 News welcomes David Mattingly

The winning art will be displayed in Congressman Yarmuth's office and at the U.S. Capitol.More >>
The winning art will be displayed in Congressman Yarmuth's office and at the U.S. Capitol.More >>
Two women were injured during the April 28 attack on the Transylvania University campus.More >>
Two women were injured during the April 28 attack on the Transylvania University campus.More >>
A swastika was found drawn on LMPD headquarters on Friday night, April 28.More >>
A swastika was found drawn on LMPD headquarters on Friday night, April 28.More >>
Officers were called to 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue at 2 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Officers were called to 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue at 2 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Expect a windy day as clouds take over.More >>
Expect a windy day as clouds take over.More >>