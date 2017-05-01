WAVE 3 News welcomes David Mattingly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News would like to welcome our newest member of the team, David Mattingly.

David will be co-anchoring the 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. newscasts with Dawne Gee, as well as reporting on a regular basis.

David is a highly experienced, respected and decorated journalist. He spent 23 years at CNN, where he reported for the network’s highest profile programs, produced and hosted CNN Presents documentaries and anchored in various capacities.

Before that, he anchored and reported at WVTM in Birmingham, where he developed one of the first environmental reporting franchises in the country.

Along the way, David collected two Peabody Awards, a National Emmy and many other recognitions.

+ Email: dmattingly@wave3.com

+ Facebook: David Mattingly Wave 3

+ Twitter: @MattinglyWAVE3

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.