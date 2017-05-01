Transylvania University machete attack suspect arraigned

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking two women with a machete on the Transylvania University campus has made his initial court appearance.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Suspect in Transylvania University machete attack identified

Mitchell Adkins, 19, of Cincinnati, is facing charges of wanton endangerment and assault. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged with defacing LMPD headquarters

+ Bullitt Co. man hit, killed by train

+ Mother of 3-year-old beaten to death takes plea deal

Both victims are expected to recover.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.