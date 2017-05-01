Transylvania University machete attack suspect arraigned - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Transylvania University machete attack suspect arraigned

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Mitchell W. Adkins (Source: Fayette County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking two women with a machete on the Transylvania University campus has made his initial court appearance.

Mitchell Adkins, 19, of Cincinnati, is facing charges of wanton endangerment and assault. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Both victims are expected to recover.

