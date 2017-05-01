Students from Male, Central win Yarmuth art competition

Yasmine Goodner and her family with Congressman Yarmuth (Source: Congressman John Yarmuth's office)

Nhan Phan and John Yarmuth with Phan's 'Window to the Soul' (Source: Congressman John Yarmuth's office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth made surprise visits to two Louisville schools on Monday to announce the winners of his 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

The winners are Yasmine Goodner from Male High School and Nhan Phan from Central High School.

Goodner’s Voiceless was chosen by a panel of judges from the local arts community. It will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Goodner travel to Washington to see her art unveiled at an awards ceremony later this year.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Vacation cottage ready to help Old Friends Farm pay the bills

+ Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms

+ UK's Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field

Phan’s Window to the Soul was the top choice among online voters on Yarmuth’s website. It will be displayed in Yarmuth’s Louisville office for a year.

More than 60 local high school students submitted artwork for the competition.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.