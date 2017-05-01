Slugger making pink bats for MLB players to use on Mother's Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of lucky moms will get a cool (late) gift this year for Mother's Day.

Louisville Slugger is making 250 pink bats for major league baseball players to use over the holiday weekend.

This year, the bats will be used on both Saturday and Sunday for the first time.

After the Mother's Day games, MLB players will autograph the pink bats they used and auction them online.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 News welcomes David Mattingly

+ Students from Male, Central win Yarmuth art competition

+ UK's Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field

"We've had some great players who have certainly used them over the years," Rick Redman, Vice President of Louisville Slugger Corporate Communications said. "I remember the first year we did it, there were some players that were a little bit reluctant. When a guy named Derek Jeter said, 'yeah I'll swing the pink bat,' and a guy like Jim Thome said 'here I'll swing the pink bat.' Those are two guys who are future hall of famers."

Customized pink bats can be ordered now on Louisville Slugger's website. Ten dollars from each sale of the Louisville Slugger breast-cancer-ribbon bat goes to MLB Charities for further support of the fight against breast cancer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.