Community garden dedicated to late Jeffersonville councilman

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A community garden in Jeffersonville has been renamed to memorialize the man who help create it.

Former Jeffersonville City Councilman Joshua Rodriquez died unexpectedly at the age of 42 in March.

Over the weekend, the city dedicated the garden at Park Place United Methodist Church in his name.

Another new addition to the garden is a mural created by Kathy Haley.

