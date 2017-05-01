Body found in Grand Canyon ID'd as missing teen hiker

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - A body found last week has been identified as that of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago while hiking a remote part of the Grand Canyon during a family trip, authorities said Monday.
Jackson Standefer, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was crossing a creek on April 15 when he and his step-grandmother, LouAnn Merrell, lost their footing and were swept away.
The cause and manner of death for Jackson Standefer is pending, said Trish Lees, a spokeswoman for the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.
Merrell, the wife of Merrell Boot Co. co-founder Randy Merrell, is still missing.
Park rangers spent days searching with a helicopter, ground crews, drones and a motorized inflatable boat before the search was scaled back.
A body believed to be Standefer's was found last Friday by a commercial river trip and transported by helicopter to the medical examiner's office.
Standefer was an eighth-grade student at The McCallie School, an all-boys boarding institution in Chattanooga.
School officials have said the teen was active in outdoors programs, crew team and a youth Christian group.
Mark McOmie, Standefer's uncle, declined immediate comment Monday on the identification of the body. He previously described his nephew as a well-loved boy who was always smiling.
Standefer and his step-grandmother, who is from Utah, went missing during a hike from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to an area known as Tapeats Creek.
They were on a trip with Standefer's mother and Randy Merrell.
Tapeats Creek is in a remote area of the Grand Canyon.
Experienced hikers say the trail that the group took involves an arduous hike down the canyon that ends in stunning, unique views.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.More >>
Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>