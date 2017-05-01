Crews putting in extra hours on bluegrass museum

Construction crews are working extra hours making sure the bluegrass museum stays on schedule for completion after a three-month delay.

Crews have been back to work for a month now and those driving by will notice big changes. Right now they are on site 10 hours a day, six days a week, which is all part of the accelerated plan.

A month ago, the site sat empty with just a steel frame, but now you can see walls going up.

City officials say it's one of the several projects coming together in the downtown area.

"There's progress downtown no matter where you look," said city attorney Ed Ray. "If you look at the building Alorica is going to go in next door, that's looking fantastic. A great new addition to downtown and the bluegrass museum. You can see the shape and that iconic image it will make in downtown in that really fantastic corner. Altogether, downtown is looking really great."

We're told the project is 20% complete, but crews will continue working extra hours until work is complete in December.

The next big step for museum staff is finding a restaurant which would be located on the third floor of the museum.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.