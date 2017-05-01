No hearing for Niskanen over hit to Penguins star Crosby

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The NHL will not hold a disciplinary hearing for Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen for his cross-check that injured Penguins star Sidney Crosby.
Niskanen was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct. He said afterward that he did not intend to injure the Penguins' captain during Monday night's game, which the Capitals won 3-2 in overtime to trim their playoff series deficit to 2-1. League spokesman John Dellapina confirmed in an email that no hearing was planned.
The NHL's leading scorer and one of the game's best players left the game early in the first period and did not return. His status for Wednesday's Game 4 - and maybe the rest of the postseason - was uncertain. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will be evaluated on Tuesday. Crosby has a history of concussions and has missed significant time over his career because of them.
Crosby was skating by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby when he turned awkwardly after being stick-checked by Alex Ovechkin. He ended up facing Niskanen as his body was going toward the ice and took Niskanen's stick across the side of the head . Crosby was on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes before exiting slowly under his own power.
Crosby entered the game tied for second in scoring for Pittsburgh with 11 points, including two goals in Pittsburgh's Game 1 victory over Washington.
___
More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>