Penguins star Crosby leaves game following hit to head

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team's playoff series against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.
The NHL's leading scorer and one of the game's best players did not return and his status for Wednesday's Game 4 - and maybe the rest of the postseason - is uncertain.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will be evaluated on Tuesday.
The Penguins were in Washington's end of the ice when Niskanen crosschecked Crosby across the face with his stick. Crosby was skating by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby when he turned and faced Niskanen.
Niskanen raised his stick and hit Crosby flush. Crosby was on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes before exiting slowly under his own power.
Niskanen was given a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct.
Crosby entered the game tied for second in scoring for Pittsburgh with 11 points, including two goals in Pittsburgh's Game 1 victory over Washington.
