Mike Hartnett makes his Derby pick, predicts a classic in 143

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s been an odd, unusual, and eventful trip on the road to Kentucky Derby 143.

So many contenders have faced ups and downs. For many, the path to Churchill Downs has not been a smooth one.

Yet now just days before the Run for the Roses, we see that many of the contenders are now back on an uptick. The Derby picture has come into focus.

So with that said, it's time to pick the winner.

A month ago, I would not have chosen Classic Empire to win the Derby. But after his strong victory in the Arkansas Derby, he is the pick.

Let’s face it, at the beginning of 2017, Classic Empire was the clear Derby favorite. His 2-year-old championship season put him at the head of the class.

Then, his 3-year-old campaign became quite challenging. A foot problem might have kept him from winning the Holy Bull Stakes. Then a back issue forced him to miss a start.

Classic Empire has been a bad actor at times, too.

Back during late winter, he refused to work out a couple mornings when he was taken to the track to train. They had to take him back to the barn. The colt can get on edge.

Last summer, he wheeled out of the gate and dumped his jockey in the Hopeful Stakes. He apparently got annoyed during his van ride to Gulfstream for the Holy Bull. Yes, he has his quirks.

Lately, though, Classic Empire has been on his best behavior. His last few workouts have been splendid. His exceptional talent surfaced at Oaklawn Park as he roared down the stretch to win despite experiencing some traffic trouble.

Will the Derby Day crowd of 160,000-plus get him stirred up and bothered? Will his two preps this year instead of the planned three have him primed and ready?

Hey, sometimes raw talent is just enough to get the job done. Maybe the champ is back?

+ Win: Classic Empire

+ Place: Always Dreaming

+ Show: McCraken

