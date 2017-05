Janet Jackson to perform at KFC Yum! Center, Rupp Arena

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Janet Jackson will give her Louisville fans an early Christmas present this year -- a concert at KFC Yum! Center.

Jackson on Monday announced her State Of The World Tour, which includes a date at the downtown Louisville arena on Dec. 1.

Her tour is scheduled to begin Sept. 7 in Lafayette, La., and will stop in 56 cities. Jackson also is scheduled to play in Indianapolis, Lexington and Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday at TicketMaster.com.

Below is the list of tour stops:

Thursday, September 07, 2017 Lafayette, LA Cajundome**

Saturday, September 09, 2017 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, September 10, 2017 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Thursday, September 14, 2017 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 16, 2017 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Sunday, September 17, 2017 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday, September 21, 2017 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena**

Saturday, September 23, 2017 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sunday, September 24, 2017 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center**

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena**

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Seattle, WA Key Arena

Friday, September 29, 2017 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sunday, October 01, 2017 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center**

Thursday, October 05, 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Saturday, October 07, 2017 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center**

Sunday, October 08, 2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, October 14, 2017 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center**

Monday, October 16, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena

Thursday, October 19, 2017 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Saturday, October 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, October 22, 2017 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 Moline, IL iWireless Center

Thursday, October 26, 2017 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 28, 2017 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center

Sunday, October 29, 2017 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena**

Wednesday, November 01, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena**

Thursday, November 02, 2017 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre**

Saturday, November 04, 2017 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**

Sunday, November 05, 2017 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Friday, November 10, 2017 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, November 11, 2017 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Monday, November 13, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thursday, November 16, 2017 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Saturday, November 18, 2017 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sunday, November 19, 2017 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sunday, November 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday, December 01, 2017 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, December 03, 2017 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Monday, December 04, 2017 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena**

Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum**

Thursday, December 07, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena**

Saturday, December 09, 2017 Birmingham, Al The BJCC

Monday, December 11, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, December 14, 2017 Norfolk, VA Norfolk Scope Arena

Saturday, December 16, 2017 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, December 17, 2017 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena