Outspoken professor closing in on police review panel appointment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A UofL professor is one step closer to becoming a member of a police review panel.

Dr. Ricky Jones was nominated to the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability Board.

But FOP President Dave Mutchler has been outspoken against Jones -- claiming the UofL Pan-African Studies Chair has an anti-police bias.

In an impassioned plea Monday, Jones told committee members that he's not opposed to all law enforcement.

"I do not wish to live in a society without police," he said. "But I also do not wish to live in a society where police cannot be questioned."

Jones' appointment was unanimously approved by the committee.

The full council will vote next week.

