Police: Woman who bit arresting officer had meth, pills, weed on her

This is what officers found when they arrested 19-year-old Kayla Crawford early Monday morning. (Source: Indiana DNR Law Enforcement District 8)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is under arrest in Indiana, accused of having meth and biting a police officer.

Nineteen-year-old Kayla Crawford was seen walking barefoot on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Monday morning following a domestic disturbance, investigators said.

Police said she ran away when they approached her, but when they finally apprehended her, she bit one of the officers.

They eventually found meth, prescription pills and marijuana on Crawford.

