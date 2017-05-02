Share hugs: Heap family calls for kind acts for Holly

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family are encouraging people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" on Wednesday in honor of their late daughter's birthday.
Police say Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter Holly in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home on April 15. Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.
Heap and his family received an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends, former teammates and fans of the former Pro Bowl tight end, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Heap retired in 2013 after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.
The family created the site hugsfromholly.com , a campaign in memory of Holly, who would have turned 4 on Wednesday.
"Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious," a statement on the site's home page reads. "Let's spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly's honor on her birthday."
The family suggests that people wear pink for Holly on Wednesday, while also helping others throughout the day.
"Smile more," the site reads. "Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly's honor. Turn up the music and dance ... the list is endless. Be creative!"
The family also asks that participants take photos of their acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.
The site also includes a link to make a donation in Holly's honor to the Baltimore Community Foundation, a group of charities that benefit the greater Baltimore area.
"Share this! Shout it from the rooftops!" the site says. "Let's spread kindness and love and make Wednesday a HOLLYday!"
___
Online: http://hugsfromholly.com/
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
Inside the annual Met Gala, hundreds of stars from the worlds of film, fashion, music, politics, TV, theater and sports gather to admire fashion, meet fellow celebs, take selfies and try not to step on each other's gowns.More >>
Inside the annual Met Gala, hundreds of stars from the worlds of film, fashion, music, politics, TV, theater and sports gather to admire fashion, meet fellow celebs, take selfies and try not to step on each other's gowns.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>