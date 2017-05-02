Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Authorities said the home is owned by a business that provides in-home care for those with special needs.More >>
The pastor of the Emanuel AME Church says he is outraged over a Congressional candidate's ad in which he says uses the Emanuel 9 for political gain.More >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
