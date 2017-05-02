Latest Indiana sports

WHITE SOX-ROYALS

Hosmer, Bonifacio homer as Royals end 9-game losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth after Alex Gordon doubled. It was his second home run in eight games since being promoted April 21 from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer's two-out homer in the seventh inning with Christian Colon aboard finished the night for White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey (0-2).

Salvador Perez's single in the fifth struck the third base bag and scored Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas with two outs.

Left-hander Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.

PACERS-BIRD

For 2nd time, Hall-of-Famer Bird resigns as Pacers president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Larry Bird made it official Monday and announced his resignation as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations.

It's the second time in five years he has walked away from Indiana's top front office position. General manager Kevin Pritchard will replace Bird as the Pacers' top decision-maker.

Bird says simply that he wanted to step away from the full-time job. He says it has nothing to do with his health or the team.

The move had been in the works since last week when word leaked that Bird was planning to leave the organization for the third time. He also resigned in 2000 after three seasons as Indiana's coach.

The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer is the only person in league history to collect the league's MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year awards.

COLTS-MOVES

Colts release ex-Pro Bowler, 9 others in post-draft moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have released long snapper Matt Overton and safety Duke Williams while putting eight other players on waivers.

Overton made the team as a long shot undrafted free agent in 2012 and wound up playing in the 2013 Pro Bowl. He also became a fixture in the Indianapolis community.

Williams signed with the Colts in December and has played in 58 NFL games.

Indianapolis also waived linebackers Alex Bazzie and Deon King, punter Devon Bell, long snapper Joe Fortunato, cornerback Charles James, safety Stefan McClure, cornerback Larry Scott and receiver Devin Street.

The moves come days after Indy added eight players in last weekend's draft and reportedly agreed to deals with more than two dozen undrafted rookies.

PURDUE-VIDEO BOARDS

Purdue arena gets video board facelift for 50th anniversary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue is planning to install new video boards inside Mackey Arena this fall.

Athletic department officials say a four-sided LED display board will be hung at center court. The display will be 20 feet wide and 13 feet tall. The current setup has four video boards each measuring 13.5 by 7.75 feet.

All the work is expected to be finished before the Boilermakers open their 50th season inside Mackey this fall.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski says the full cost of the project, $1.9 million, will be paid entirely with private donations.

JOHN ANDRETTI-CANCER

Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says he is undergoing chemotherapy for stage-four colon cancer that's spread to his liver.

The 54-year-old Andretti tells WTHR-TV of Indianapolis that doctors found the cancer in January and he has had surgery to remove part of his colon. Andretti has been receiving treatments at a hospital near his North Carolina home.

The nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti says he expects to have liver surgery in June. He says he decided to go public to encourage people to undergo colon cancer screenings.

John Andretti made the last of his 11 Indy 500 starts in 2011, with a best finish of fifth in 1991. He has two NASCAR and one IndyCar wins in his career, and was last a full-time driver during the 2009 NASCAR season.

