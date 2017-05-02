3-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down Old Louisville intersection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of two vehicle crashes involving injuries.

The most recent crash was reported at 6:49 a.m. at the intersection of Brook and Breckinridge Streets. A MetroSafe dispatcher said three vehicles were involved in the accident, but he was unsure of the number of injuries.

About 40 minutes earlier, a car hit a building at 7th Street Road and Central Avenue, shutting down the southbound lanes of 7th Street Road for a time. The number and severity of injuries were unknown.

