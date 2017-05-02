Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Old Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Old Louisville

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at 6:49 a.m. at the intersection of Brook and Breckinridge Streets.

A MetroSafe supervisor was unsure how many people were injured.

