SUV hits building in Taylor Berry neighborhood; injuries reported

The incident happened at 7th Street Road and Central Avenue. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Injuries were reported Tuesday morning after an SUV hit a building in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. at 7th Street Road and Central Avenue. The southbound lanes of 7th Street Road were closed for a time after the crash.

A MetroSafe supervisor was uncertain of the number and severity of the injuries.

The building appeared to sustain minimal damage.



