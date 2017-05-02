Paducah couple arrested on drug charges after traffic stop - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paducah couple arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Gregory L. Ward (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Gregory L. Ward (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Maggie J. Ward (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Maggie J. Ward (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky led to the arrest of a Paducah couple.

On Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 12:55 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Husbands Road for registration violations on a 2004 KIA minivan.

During the investigation, it was determined the driver, Gregory L. Ward, 46, of Paducah, was under the influence. The passenger, Maggie J. Ward, 41, also of Paducah, was determined to be under the influence.

During the stop, detectives determined Maggie J. Ward had outstanding arrest warrants out of Marshall and Graves counties.

After further investigation, it was determined Gregory Ward threw a container containing baggies and methamphetamine on the ground to avoid being caught with it. A search of the vehicle also revealed items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of methamphetamine.

Gregory L. Ward and Maggie Ward were both arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Gregory L. Ward is facing the following charges:

  • DUI 1st Offense
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • No Insurance
  • Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
  • PCS 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • No Operator's License

Mary J. Ward is facing the following charges:

  • Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
  • PCS 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Marshall County Warrant for Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense
  • Graves County Warrant for Bail Jumping 2nd Degree 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly