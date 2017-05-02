Paducah couple arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky led to the arrest of a Paducah couple.

On Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 12:55 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Husbands Road for registration violations on a 2004 KIA minivan.

During the investigation, it was determined the driver, Gregory L. Ward, 46, of Paducah, was under the influence. The passenger, Maggie J. Ward, 41, also of Paducah, was determined to be under the influence.

During the stop, detectives determined Maggie J. Ward had outstanding arrest warrants out of Marshall and Graves counties.

After further investigation, it was determined Gregory Ward threw a container containing baggies and methamphetamine on the ground to avoid being caught with it. A search of the vehicle also revealed items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of methamphetamine.

Gregory L. Ward and Maggie Ward were both arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Gregory L. Ward is facing the following charges:

DUI 1st Offense

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

No Insurance

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

PCS 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Tampering with Physical Evidence

No Operator's License

Mary J. Ward is facing the following charges:

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

PCS 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Marshall County Warrant for Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense

Graves County Warrant for Bail Jumping 2nd Degree

