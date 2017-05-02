Missing Owensboro man found

A missing Owensboro man has been found.

Police began looking for 56-year-old Richard Noffsinger, who they say has a decreased mental capacity, after he went missing from his home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue around 8 Monday night.

Police let us know around 10:30 Tuesday morning that Noffsinger had been found.

