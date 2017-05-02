OPD asking people to be on the lookout for missing man

Police in Owensboro are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.

56-year-old Richard Noffsinger was last seen leaving his home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue around 8 Monday night.

Police say Noffsinger has a decreased mental capacity.

His family told police he was wearing a dark jacket, light pants and white shoes when he left.

If you've seen Noffsinger, or know where he may be, call police.

