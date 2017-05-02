Man killed in Meade County crash involving loaded horse trailer

The accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of KY 313 and KY 1238. (Source: Raycom News Network)

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Meade County man was killed Monday after crashing his car into a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer in the Guston area.

According to the Meade County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. when Mark Maeser, 56, of Brandenburg, failed to stop at a stop sign while he was traveling east on KY 1238. He traveled into the intersection and slammed into a pickup truck pulling the horse trailer that was headed north on KY 313.



Maeser was killed in the crash. The other driver, Betty Gregory, 72, of Corydon, Indiana, was uninjured.

Gregory's trailer was carrying two horses that appeared to be uninjured. They were removed from the scene of the crash by a friend of Gregory.

Traffic was diverted around the accident scene about three hours while police investigated.

