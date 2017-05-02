Philly cops better on stop-and-frisk; illegal stops persist - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Philly cops better on stop-and-frisk; illegal stops persist

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A new report finds the Philadelphia Police Department's stop-and-frisk practices are improving, but also shows officers are still stopping thousands of people without a legal reason.

The court-ordered report is part of a monitoring process ordered in a 2011 consent decree. Civil rights lawyers filed the report Tuesday in federal court.

The report shows a 35 percent decrease in pedestrian stops in 2016, but officers still stopped roughly 140,000 people.

Over 77 percent of stops in 2016 were of blacks or Latinos. A later report will analyze the racial disparities in the data.

Officers gave a legal reason for 75 percent of the stops in 2016, meaning 35,000 people were stopped illegally in the city last year.

Previous reports have found stop-and-frisk of blacks and Latinos were more frequent than those for whites.

