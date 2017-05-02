Fired officer to plead guilty in killing of black motorist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A white police officer whose killing of a black motorist running from a traffic stop was recorded on a cellphone video will plead guilty Tuesday to violating his civil rights, a conviction that could send him to prison for decades.
As part of the plea deal, South Carolina prosecutors would drop the state's murder case against Michael Slager, who was fired from the North Charleston police force after the bystander's video became public.
Slager, 35, could have been imprisoned for life in each case if convicted in the April 2015 death of Walter Scott. He had been scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for motions ahead of his federal trial planned for later this month
The video of Scott's death, viewed millions of times online, begins after Slager caught up with the 50-year-old motorist who ran from a traffic stop. Scott can be seen breaking away after they struggled over the officer's Taser. Slager began firing at Scott's back from 17 feet away. Five of the eight bullets hit him.
Other killings of black men by white officers had raised alarm, but the video captured Scott's death so clearly that many more people outside African-American communities came to accept the complaints fueling the Black Lives Matter movement.
In March, a judge ruled that jurors in Slager's federal trial would be allowed to view the video, over objections by his defense attorneys.
The proposed plea deal in the civil rights case makes no mention of race.
"The defendant willfully used deadly force even though it was objectively unreasonable under the circumstances," according to the plea agreement.
"The defendant acknowledges that during the time he used deadly force, he knew that the use of deadly force was unnecessary and excessive, and therefore unreasonable under the circumstances."
Despite failing to secure a conviction when Slager's murder trial ended in a hung jury last year, state prosecutors had planned to retry him. The deal drops that pending murder charge as well as two remaining federal charges against Slager.
Slager still faces the possibility of life in prison as well as $250,000 in fines, but prosecutors are proposing a sentence based on federal guidelines for a second-degree murder conviction, which recommend more than 20 years.
That hearing will likely come after federal officials spend several weeks preparing a presentencing report.
Slager's defense lawyer, Andy Savage, confirmed the terms of the agreement after they were reported Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Savage's statement expressed hope that the guilty plea might help Scott's family heal.
