USF football player charged with sexual battery

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo made available by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows LaDarrius Divonta Jackson, 22, under arrest, Monday, May 1, 2017. Jackson, a University of South Florida football player, ...

By TAMARA LUSHAssociated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida police have arrested a 22-year-old University of South Florida football player on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In a news release sent Tuesday, USF police said they arrested LaDarrius Divonta Jackson at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, Jackson allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance Monday afternoon in student housing. Records don't list a defense lawyer.

Team officials released a statement saying Jackson has been removed from all team activities.

A bio on the USF football website says Jackson is from Birmingham, Alabama. He's a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior defensive end who played in seven games last season with three tackles. He joined USF after transferring from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Mississippi.

