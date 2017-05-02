Post positions set for 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Post positions are set for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks.

The fillies' run for the lilies is the 11th race of the day on Friday, May 5. Post time is 6:12 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

Post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and odds are listed below:

1. Ever So Clever/Luis Contreras/Steve Asmussen/20-1

2. Lockdown/Jose Ortiz/Bill Mott/20-1

3. Mopotism/Mario Gutierrez/Doug O'Neill/20-1

4. Paradise Woods/Flavien Prat/Richard Mandlla/5-2

5. Jordan's Henny/Joe Rocco Jr./Michael Tomlinson/30-1

6. Vexatious/Kent Desormeaux/Neil Drysdale/20-1

7. Farrell/Channing Hill/Wayne Catalano/5-1

8. Sailor's Valentine/Corey Lanerie/Eddie Kenneally/30-1

9. Wicked Lick/Brian Hernandez Jr./Brendan Walsh/30-1/8-mile

10. Miss Sky Warrior/Paco Lopez/Kelly Breen/9-2

11. Tequilita/Luis Saez/Michael Matz/20-1

12. Daddys Lil Darling/Julien Leparoux/Kenny McPeek/20-1

13. Abel Tasman/Mike Smith/Bob Baffert/5-1

14. Salty/Joel Rosario/Mark Casse/6-1

AE-15. Summer Luck/Javier Castellano/Mark Casse/30-1

The Oaks post position draw is a traditional “pill pull” in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine what stall a horse will break from the starting gate. Preference to the nation’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies is given to the top point-earners on the 30-race “Road to the Kentucky Oaks.” Up to 18 horses may enter the 1 1/8-mile race and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” (AE) and would be ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.