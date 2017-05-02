Man arrested after asking to meet minor for sex during online chat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An online chat that turned sexual resulted in the arrest of a man who asked to meet a minor for sex.

Scott Louis Cravens, 35, of Louisville, is charged with prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor for sex.

On April 27, Cravens engaged in an online conversation with a person he thought was a minor. Cravens was actually chatting with an undercover investigator fro the Cybercrimes Unit of the Kentucky Attorney Generals Office.

During the chat, Cravens asked to meet the teen for sex and sent sexually graphics photos and videos, according to investigators.

Cravens was arrested May 1 at his home in Southwestern Louisville Metro.

Cravens is being held on a $10,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be back in court May 12.

