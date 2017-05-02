Arrest made in 2011 bank robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man with committing a bank robbery nearly six years ago.

Detectives say that August 28, 2011, John Thomas Bistarkey, 35, of Louisville, walked into the PNC Bank at 4726 Dixie Highway, presented a note demanding cash and threatening to kill the teller.

After getting the money, Bistarkey left in a blue Ford Escape. Metro police said Bistarkey owns Ford Escape in the same color.

Bistarkey was identified as the robber by another person, according to police, and was seen on Facebook wearing the same hat worn during the robbery.

Bond for Bistarkey has been set at $25,000 cash.

