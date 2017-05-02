Noosh Nosh whips up easy Derby Hot Brown Pizza recipe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a simple Derby party favorite that will satisfy your guests any time of the day.

Hot Brown Pizza is a hot commodity at Noosh Nosh, located at 4816 Brownsboro Center.



The recipe starts with pizza dough, stretched to size. The dough is topped with mornay sauce, sliced turkey, cheese, bacon and tomato.

Bake at 350 degrees until the desired consistency is met.



