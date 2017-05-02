Paradise Woods 5-2 choice in $1 million Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Paradise Woods is the 5-2 favorite for the $1 million Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs.

The Oaks, the premier stakes for 3-year-old fillies, drew a full field of 14 with Summer Luck standing by as an "also eligible" in the event of a scratch.

Paradise Woods, racing away from Santa Anita for the first time, will be making only her fourth start for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella.

She set the pace in her January debut, finishing second. Next time out, Paradise Woods won by 4 ¼ lengths.

That was the warmup for the Santa Anita Oaks, an 11 ¾ length romp.

Flavien Prat will be aboard from Post 4.

Miss Sky Warrior is the 9-2 second choice following her win in the Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct. Paco Lopez rides for trainer Kelly Breen from Post 10.

The full field, with odds, in post-position order: Ever So Clever, 20-1; Lockdown, 20-1; Mopotism, 20-1; Paradise Woods, 5-2; Jordan's Henny, 30-1; Vexatious, 20-1; Farrell, 5-1; Sailor's Valentine, 30-1; Wicked Lick, 30-1; Miss Sky Warrior, 9-2; Tequilita, 20-1; Daddys Lil Darling, 20-1; Abel Tasman, 5-1 and Salty, 6-1.

