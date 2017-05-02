Texas Roadhouse teams sweep Great Bed Races

The team from Texas Roadhouse won the Champions Division. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Texas Roadhouse swept the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races Monday at Broadbent Arena.

The team from Texas Roadhouse won the Champions Division with a time of 34:24, and the team from Bubba's 33, Texas Roadhouse's new pizza and burger concept restaurant, topped the Fun Division with a winning time of 34:60.

A total of 42 five-person teams push their decorated beds on wheels around a figure-eight course, competing for the fastest times.

This year's event theme was Louisville on the Move.

The Ford Assembly Plant/UAW team won Best Decorated Bed honors. Their bed featured city landmarks, including the Abraham Lincoln Bridge, Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, the Belle of Louisville, the Colgate clock.

The Most Entertaining Bed award went to the team from Uspiritus Trailblazers. Its bed was decorated like a covered wagon and featured pioneer and oxen costumes.

The Cone Eater Award was given to the team from Huffman Hustlers, which ran over the most orange cones during the race.

Winners are invited to appear in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 4.

