LMPD: More plain clothes officers out during Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville will be filled with thousands of people come Thursday for the 62nd edition of the Pegasus Parade. One of Louisville's oldest traditions was tainted last year by gunshots when two teens opened fire during the parade. Louisville Metro Police say they are doing everything they can to keep it safe this year and years to come.

WAVE 3 News obtained surveillance video from the Brown Hotel in 2016, showing Deshawn Johnson and Jeremiah Carter, both 15, running away after police say they fired shots in a crowd of people during the parade. The video shows Carter surrendering but Johnson keeps running.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Teens: Pegasus Parade shooting was over gang beef

+ Suspected parade shooters appear in court



Carter and Johnson were both arrested and are in jail. Two other teens, a 17 year old boy and a 14 year old girl, were shot and survived. Police said Johnson and Carter had an ongoing dispute with the 17 year old victim.



The 2016 shooting was a first for the Pegasus Parade. During a media briefing ahead of this year's parade, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the instructions for the officers along the route this year will be to spend as much time as they can watching the crowds.



"We're going to be asking them (officers) to look for problems and be proactive about addressing situations as they see them happening," Conrad said.



Conrad said there will be even more officers in plain clothes circulating in the areas behind the bleachers.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ GE Appliances proposes moving Zoneline production out of Louisville

+ Police: Woman who bit arresting officer had meth, pills, weed on her

+ Outspoken professor closing in on police review panel appointment

"We will already have uniformed officers in place there," Conrad said. "The plain clothed officers will be a welcomed addition."



There will also be more rooftop surveillance locations along the parade route. Police have also added temporary cameras along Broadway.



"If our Real Time Crime Center see anything going on they will be able to share that information directly with officers along the route," Conrad said.

Conrad added that it would be a shame for people in the community to miss out on this years parade because of what happened last year. Conrad encouraged parents to be with their kids during the parade.



Police also need the communities help, if something looks odd let them know.



This story will be updated.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.