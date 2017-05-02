Investigation underway after shooting on Lucerne Ave.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting off Lees Lane.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Lucerne Ave. at 1:03 p.m.

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound, according to Louisville Metro EMS.

The severity of the injury is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

