SLIDESHOW: 2017 Great Bed Races

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The 2017 Great Bed Races were held at Broadbent Arena. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News) The 2017 Great Bed Races were held at Broadbent Arena. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Texas Roadhouse swept the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races Monday at Broadbent Arena.

The team from Texas Roadhouse won the Champions Division with a time of 34:24, and the team from Bubba's 33, Texas Roadhouse's new pizza and burger concept restaurant, topped the Fun Division with a winning time of 34:60. 

