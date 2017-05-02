SLIDESHOW: 2017 Great Bed Races

The 2017 Great Bed Races were held at Broadbent Arena. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Texas Roadhouse swept the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races Monday at Broadbent Arena.

The team from Texas Roadhouse won the Champions Division with a time of 34:24, and the team from Bubba's 33, Texas Roadhouse's new pizza and burger concept restaurant, topped the Fun Division with a winning time of 34:60.

