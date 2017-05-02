Man, juvenile arrested in home burglary case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Surveillance video led to the quick arrest of two people wanted for the burglary of a home.

The burglary happened May 1 at a home in the 4200 block of Quiet Way at 2:50 p.m. A Louisville Metro police officer in the area looking for suspects saw two people who resembled those seen on surveillance video. Both of the suspects ran after being spotted.

Officers found the two in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of Shady Villa Drive and arrested them. One of the suspects, a 14-yer-old juvenile, told officers they threw a rock through the back door to get inside.

The adult, Brandon Anthony Lewis, 18, of Louisville, is charged with burglary, fleeing and evading police and criminal mischief.

The name of and charges against the juvenile were not available because of his age.

