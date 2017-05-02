Price Elementary students hold the cutest Derby parade ever

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While the women get their fascinators and men get their bow ties prepared for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, some of Louisville's little citizens got to enjoy a bit of the Derby craze as well.



Price Elementary School in Louisville was the site of the Cutest Derby Parade. With hats, fascinators and even horses, the Kid-Derby parade has it all.

The students may not be riding horseback at Churchill Downs, but they're still doing a neighborhood loop, learning about the tradition that swallows Louisville whole.

"We make sure that all the students are knowledgeable about the Kentucky Derby and the events that transpire and today we celebrate that with the community," said Daphne Matthews-Johnson, a parade organizer.



As for fashion? One teacher has it down to a tee. She dressed all of her kindergarten girls in matching fascinators. The students little heads topped with pastel-colored flowers.

"I see all the fun hats that you guys have on WAVE 3 and I wanted my kindergarteners to have that experience," said Liz Clark. "I used tissue paper and headbands and I just created their own little fascinators."

Clark says not everyone knew what a fascinator was. In true teacher fashion, she broke it down for her little ones.

"I said it’s a girly hat for girls," Clark said.



The students may not be brushed up on their Derby terms but these kids have school pride and enough excitement to carry them over until the real deal on the First Saturday in May.



