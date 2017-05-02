WANTED: Paducah, KY man wanted for multiple warrants by McCracken County Police

The McCracken County Sheriff Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance locating Allen Shane Beasley, 43, of Paducah, Kentucky.

Beasley is currently wanted for numerous outstanding warrants out of McCracken County including but not limited to bail jumping, contempt of court, fleeing or evading police and assault of a police officer.

If anyone has knowledge of Beasley’s current or recent whereabouts they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or nearest police agency with the location, his last direction, mode of travel and clothing description.

