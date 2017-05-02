US 68 blocked by 2 vehicle crash

The area of US 68 between the 15 and 16 mile maker is currently blocked by a 2 vehicle crash.

This crash is between Draffenville and Aurora, Kentucky at the Salem Chapel Road intersection.

It is just north of the KY 408 intersection.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimate that traffic will be blocked for two hours.

A detour has been established.

