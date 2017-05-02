Colgate U. reviews lockdown over black student with glue gun

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) - A Colgate University campus safety director has been placed on leave while officials review a lockdown prompted by a black student carrying a glue gun for an art project.
Colgate President Brian W. Casey posted a statement Tuesday saying the review of the "difficult, painful" situation will include the role of "implicit racial bias" during the reporting and response.
He said a student called campus security at around 8 p.m. Monday reporting a "black male" with what appeared to be a gun. The liberal arts school then issued a Twitter alert about a person with a gun. It said a law enforcement search was underway and told students to "find a safe space and remain indoors."
"More egregiously, perhaps, was the effect profiling had on the response of safety officers and other university offices to these events," Casey said.
"My obligation is, first, to demand a full accounting of what happened," he said. "My next obligation is to take steps to ensure the safety of all Colgate students, faculty and staff. "
Casey said he will have a report within 10 days and will share the findings.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of laborMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgeryMore >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
A look at how opioids affect the brain.More >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampageMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said MondayMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
SpaceX has launched a top-secret spy satellite for the U.S. governmentMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>