Henderson police still looking for stabbing suspect

The search continues for a stabbing suspect in Henderson.

Police say 50-year old Terrance Fields was stabbed at Schwartz Oil Field Services on Third Street around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Officers told us the suspect is a man in his mid to early 20's and was last seen driving away from the scene in a white four-door Cadillac with a dark top. They're not releasing his name right now.

A witness called 911 and told police he saw an employee at the business walk out the back door, holding his chest and bleeding.

We're told Fields was unconscious when he was taken from the scene. He's at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville in stable condition.

Police do not know if the suspect is in Henderson or somewhere nearby.

