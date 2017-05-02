Police looking for killer after popular club owner, his aunt found dead in their home

Gene Turner and his aunt were killed Monday in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are looking for the person or people responsible for gunning down two people inside their West Louisville home.

The double homicide investigation unfolded Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue.

The victims are Eugene Turner, 60, and his aunt, 72-year-old Sudella Davis. Turner was a beloved businessman who owned Club Cedar on 26th Street. Davis, also beloved, worked in the kitchen there.

When the two didn't show up for work, Turner's brother got worried, and that's when he went to check on them at the house.

"I couldn't think," said Davis' daughter, Althea Davis. "I just knew that I wasn't going to see my mom again."

Davis said she drove as fast as she could from her home in Alabama when she got the call no one could be prepared for. Her mother and her cousin were found shot to death in their home. When her brother came to check on them Monday afternoon, he knew something wasn't right.

"All I know is he said he looked into this ... a window ... and he saw that there were things that were different," Davis said. "The house is never dark, and all the lights were out."

Police said there was definite forced entry, but it's still unclear if a robbery occurred.

"I don't know if it was gone wrong or if it was gone as planned," Davis said. "I can't speculate, but 99 percent of the time that somebody enters into a business owner's house, they are in there for money and 99 percent of the time, that person loses their life."

Club Cedar is now closed until further notice.

"My brother has been over there in that community for the last 40 years," said Turner's sister, Andrea Turner. "I remember when he got his bartenders' license and my dad bought the club. He would practice downstairs in the basement making drinks."

Even though this family was scattered across the country, they looked forward to a reunion that took place inside the home every year at Derby.

"This home was just a gathering for our family and now when Derby comes we aren't going to look at it like that anymore," Turner’s cousin, Charita Cooper, said.

Police don't have any suspects or know how many people are involved.

The family is urging anyone with information to call police and report tips at 574-LMPD.

