A look at Derby fashion trends for men

Todd Sharp says this is a jacket you'd buy for oaks or Derby Days, but not for a wedding or funeral. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Some of teh Derby fashions for men at Him Gentleman's Boutique in New Albany. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby Week in WAVE Country is a time when we focus a lot of our fashion advice about dresses, hats and shoes. We stopped by Him Gentleman's Boutique in New Albany for a look at some top Derby trends for men.

Todd Sharp, co-owner of Him Gentleman's Boutique, has many ideas for the male Derby fashion trends, but he narrowed it down to three key trends.

"The biggest trend for Derby fashion for men this year is pattern on pattern, without a doubt," said Sharp.

Sharp showed us an outfit with three patterns. The pocket square had one pattern, while the jacket had a different pattern from the pocket square and the shirt had a third pattern. But Sharp says it clearly works.

The second trend - Accessorize! Accessorize! Accessorize!

"A lot of guys pick out a new pair of shades," Sharp said. "You can't go wrong with the classic Aviators."

Sharp said lapel pins are huge, as well as lapel flowers, especially for guys who don't want to wear a tie. If you do want to wear a tie, there are many options that have a local flair. You can also add to you accessories the classic Fedora and growing trends with watches. Sharp said there are a lot of fun styles with interchangeable bands to match your outfit.

The third trend is a bit different.

"You need the guys to get out of their comfort zone," said Sharp. "Get out of the box. If you are thinking about buying for Oaks or Derby, if you're thinking when you're buying that piece you can also wear it to weddings or funerals or work functions, then you're buying the wrong jacket."

In the end, Sharp says it's all about the detail and uniqueness.

"Live a little," said Sharp, "It's Derby!"

