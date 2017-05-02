Ex-student pleads to California school rampage that killed 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A disgruntled former nursing student pleaded no contest Tuesday to killing seven people at a Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
One Goh also pleaded no contest Tuesday to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at Oikos University in Oakland, California.
He will be formally sentenced to seven life sentences without the possibility of parole in July. Goh was eligible for the death penalty.
Goh walked onto the school campus April 2, 2012, with a .45-caliber handgun and took the school receptionist hostage. He took her to a classroom where he fatally shot her and six students and wounded three others.
He then stole a car belonging to one of his victims and drove to a nearby grocery store and surrendered to employees, who called police.
Criminal proceedings were halted when Goh, 48, was found mentally unfit to stand trial in early 2013 and sent to a state-run psychiatric hospital for criminals and suspects where he received treatment for paranoid schizophrenia. Last month, doctors determined he was sane enough to stand trial, reinstating the criminal proceedings.
Investigators say Goh plotted to kill an administrator who refused to refund Goh's tuition after he quit the Christian college. Unbeknownst to Goh, that administrator had resigned shortly after he dropped out.
Doctors testified that Goh falsely believed administrators and teachers were conspiring against him.
His lawyer, David Klaus, didn't return a call for comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
