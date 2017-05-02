Verizon increases wireless capacity for Derby weekend crowds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To make sure the 170,000 plus people at Churchill Downs will be able to upload some selfies this weekend, Verizon Wireless engineers were at the track testing out their signals under the Twin Spires.

Scott Hansen, a Verizon engineer, talked about the reinforcements they'll rolling in for Derby to make sure you get the right answer when you say, "can you hear me now?"

"What we've done this year is we've expanded our in-building system by over 50 percent," said Hansen, "and specifically we've tripled the capacity in the infield area because that's the most dense location of usage."

Verizon has rolled in two miniature cell sites at Churchill Downs. One will service the infield while the other will cover the grandstand.

