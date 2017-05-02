The Latest: Colorado orders inspections after gas explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado (all times local):

4 p.m.

Colorado's governor has ordered inspections of all active and abandoned natural gas pipelines near occupied buildings after investigators determined a leaking line caused a home explosion that killed two people.

Gov. John Hickenlooper also says the state will investigate whether anyone broke the law in connection with the April 17 explosion in the town of Firestone.

Investigators said Tuesday the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined natural gas leaking from a small pipeline that was considered abandoned but remained connected to a nearby well.

Officials say the gas seeped through the ground and into the home's basement.

The well has been shut down. Officials say they don't believe any neighboring homes are in danger.

The well is owned by Anadarko Petroleum but had other owners in the past. Investigators say they don't yet know who was responsible for the abandoned line.

___

2:50 p.m.

Fire officials say a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well.

Ted Poszywak, chief of the Frederick-Firestone fire department, said Tuesday the April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and left another badly burned happened when the odorless gas in the old line, which had been cut, leaked into the soil and made its way into the home's basement.

Investigators do not know how or when the small pipe was cut. The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of the well, and the pipeline was buried about 7 feet (2.1 meters) underground.

The well was drilled in 1993, and the house and others nearby were built later.

Firestone is about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) north of Denver.

___

10:50 a.m.

Firefighters are planning to discuss their investigation into a fatal house explosion near a gas well in Colorado.

Investigators scheduled a news conference for Tuesday on the April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and left another badly burned.

The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of a well, but investigators haven't yet said whether the well was involved.

State regulators planned to test the soil for evidence of underground leaks from the well but haven't released the results.

The well was drilled in 1993 and the house and others nearby were built later.

The state regulates the distance between new wells and existing homes, but local governments control how close new houses can be built to existing wells. In Firestone, the requirement is 150 feet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.