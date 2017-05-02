Galt House doorman popular with Derby guests

Leighton Cruise, a doorman at the Galt House, has a vast knowledge of horse racing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a busy week for Louisville hotels as race fans make their way to the Derby City.

While seasoned handicappers, turf writers and horse racing's elite are among the visitors, WAVE 3 News found one man who might be able to open a few new doors to their horse-racing knowledge.

One of them is Leighton Cruise, a doorman at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville.

"Really my attachment to horses goes back to childhood," he said. "My father worked with horses."

From groom to vet assistant and horse farm worker, Cruise has held many jobs and knows his way around the track. He said he has a passion for horses, and for those who love them and their stories.

Always a gentleman, and despite all the information that's swirling around in his brain, Cruise never strikes up a conversation unless someone seems interested in Derby history.

"I kind of play it by ear as to how much information they want," he said.

But once he gets going, "it's just like Christmas, you know what I'm saying? It really is."

