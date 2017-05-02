Fetzer building soon to be home to Louisville Thoroughbred Society

The second floor of the Fetzer building will be home to the Louisville Thoroughbred Society. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A historic building in Louisville will soon be home to an exclusive racing club.

The second floor of the Fetzer building, located at 209 East Main Street, is set to transform into the Louisville Thoroughbred Society.

The club will feature a an upscale restaurant and bar, media center, meeting room and private party area. A members-only cigar bar will be located on the building's rooftop.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Noosh Nosh whips up easy Derby Hot Brown Pizza recipe

+ Verizon increases wireless capacity for Derby weekend crowds

+ LMPD beefing up security for Pegasus Parade

“Once completed, this space will incorporate the feel of the old, historic clubs that used to operate in downtown Louisville, but will be equipped with all the modern technologies, and the latest in state of the art audio and visual capabilities," Mike Schnell, one of the building's co-owners and an investor in the new project. "The finished product will offer handicappers and the horse enthusiast a venue of comfort and wagering capabilities unlike any other in the region."

The space will also become home to The Pressbox, which broadcasts live podcasts and tips from racing experts.

Developers hope to have the the club open in time for The Breeders Cup in 2018, which will be hosted at Churchill Downs.

Membership applications for the Louisville Thoroughbred Society will be accepted beginning July 15.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.