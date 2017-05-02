Fire breaks out in house near Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire near Shawnee Park.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Shawnee Terrace around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived they found flames coming from the home.

Officials said everyone got out of house without being injured.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.